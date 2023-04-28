Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in Lakki Marwat

RAWALPINDI – Three soldiers of Pakistan army were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Lakki Marwat, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the martyred police officers identified as Naib Subedar Taj Mir of Nowshera, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed of Abbottabad and Sepoy Abid Hussain of Dera Ismail Khan.

It said the security forces repulsed three attacks carried out by terrorists on different locations within a span of short time in Lakki Marwat district on the night of between Thursday and Friday.

A motorcycle borne Suicide bomber exploded himself near security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce fire exchange between own troops and terrorists. As a result, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists and killed four of them.

In two other encounters with terrorists in general area Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel of district Lakki Marwat, three more terrorists, including their commander were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from all the seven killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that sanitization of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

The security forces have reiterated the resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism saying that such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen this resolve.