Search

Pakistan

Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in Lakki Marwat

08:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in Lakki Marwat
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Three soldiers of Pakistan army were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Lakki Marwat, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the martyred police officers identified as Naib Subedar Taj Mir of Nowshera, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed of Abbottabad and Sepoy Abid Hussain of Dera Ismail Khan.             

It said the security forces repulsed three attacks carried out by terrorists on different locations within a span of short time in Lakki Marwat district on the night of between Thursday and Friday.

A motorcycle borne Suicide bomber exploded himself near security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce fire exchange between own troops and terrorists. As a result, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists and killed four of them.             

In two other encounters with terrorists in general area Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel of district Lakki Marwat, three more terrorists, including their commander were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from all the seven killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that sanitization of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

The security forces have reiterated the resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism saying that such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen this resolve.       

DSP among four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

Pakistan

Pakistani reporter’s defamation case victory against three PTI UK leaders

05:50 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

ANP takes former PM Imran Khan, ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed to court over terrorists’ resettlement

09:13 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Pakistani teen steals the show at international art festival

05:09 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Six Balochistan cops martyred in Jacobabad operation to rescue hostage

08:52 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

First batch of Pakistani nationals safely evacuated from Sudan to Saudi Arabia

07:57 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Khyber ambush

05:42 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

#MaryamNawaz gets ‘#Tandoor’ as electoral symbol for ...

09:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 28, 2023

08:23 AM | 28 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: