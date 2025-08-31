Schools in These Regions Extend Holidays as Flood Recovery Work Underway

LAHORE/SIALKOT –

Flood-affected areas of Punjab are witnessing widespread school closures as authorities work to repair damaged infrastructure. In Sialkot, all government and private schools will remain closed from September 1 to 5, officials said, citing severe flood damage that has made classrooms unsafe. The decision aims to protect students, teachers, and staff while restoration efforts are underway.

In Chiniot, floodwaters have caused extensive damage to both education and healthcare facilities. Authorities confirmed that 88 schools are currently unfit for academic use, and urgent measures are being taken to rehabilitate schools and hospitals in affected areas.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, most schools are set to reopen on September 1. However, 45 schools in flood-hit zones will remain closed as they have been converted into relief camps. These include 33 government schools and 12 private institutions in neighborhoods such as Thokar Niaz Baig, Shahpur Kanjran, Maraka, and Shahdara.

Officials have urged parents and students to stay alert to updates regarding school operations as flood recovery work continues across the province.