Shadab Khan, wife Malaika Saqlain welcome first child and its baby girl

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan announced birth of his first child, a daughter, sharing happy news along with pictures online.

Khan took to social media where he expressed his gratitude, saying he feels “blessed beyond words” and requested fans to remember his family in their prayers. He married the daughter of former Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq in 2023. His announcement quickly drew thousands of likes and congratulatory messages from fans.

Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed us with our first child, a beautiful daughter. Grateful beyond words for this blessing. Please keep us in your duas as we begin this new journey ❤️

The cricketer has been a crucial member of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team since his debut in 2017. Known for his leg-spin, he is also a reliable lower-order batsman, making him a key all-rounder.

He represented Pakistan across all three formats but has enjoyed his greatest success in limited-overs cricket.