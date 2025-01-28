Shadab Khan addresses allegations of cricketers messaging female actors

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan addressed claims about cricketers messaging female actors, sharing intriguing insights during an appearance on a private TV channel.

When a fan asked if he had ever messaged any actors, Shadab calmly responded, “Even if cricketers send messages, what’s wrong with that?”

He explained that everyone has the option to block unwanted messages, adding that some actors not only respond but appear interested as well.

The all-rounder further noted that some actors exaggerate such interactions for attention, especially during tournaments or World Cups when public focus is high. He revealed that when these claims surface, team members often discuss who might have sent the messages.

Notably, TikToker Shahtaj Khan previously claimed that Shadab spoke to her and that she proposed to him, while actor Nawal Saeed also mentioned receiving messages from Pakistani cricketers.