Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Check Latest Gold Prices for 29 Jan 2025

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs286,400 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs.245,541 on Wednesday in the local market on January 29, 2025.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 264,733 per tola, 21 Karat at 252,700 and 18 Karat at 216,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 29 January 2025

Today Gold price in Karachi