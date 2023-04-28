Asia’s biggest UAE visa centre is now in Pakistan

KARACHI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established Asia’s largest visa centre in Pakistan's southern metropolis Karachi, it emerged on Friday.
The visa centre will offer exceptional consular services in line with the most recent international best practices and 11 counters have been set up in the visa centre for the convenience of people; 200 UAE visas will be issued to citizens on a daily basis.
The opening of the centre has relieved the citizens who expressed their happiness with this initiative of the emirate.
Commenting on the development, UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remethi said that the center has been established to save time.
There are 1.7 million Pakistanis in UAE and there is no restriction regarding visa in any district, he clarified.
Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the UAE visa center on the invitation of United Arab Emirates Consul General Bakheet Al Romaithi.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said Sindh Government is grateful to the UAE government for providing convenience to the people of Sindh by establishing the best visa center.
During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected various sections of the visa centre while the UAE Consul General Briefed about the facilities provided at the centre.
It bears mentioning that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani expat community in the world.
The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from the UAE to Pakistan in fiscal year 2022 was $2555.22 million, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate to insurance sector.
Pakistan also has close ties with UAE considering that both the countries are Muslim. The government of UAE has also helped Pakistan in the past wade through the economic crisis.
