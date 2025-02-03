Ispr Releases New Song For Kashmir Day

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new song in connection with Kashmir Day on February 5.

The song is sung by renowned vocalist Ahmed Jahanzeb, with lyrics penned by Imran Raza.

It begins with a speech by late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, in which he says, “We are Pakistanis because of our bond with Islam and our love for it. Pakistan belongs to us.”

The song’s visuals depict Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and scenes of Kashmiri protests.

The video also includes funeral scenes of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani Shaheed and other martyrs.

The federal government has declared February 5 as a public holiday for Kashmir Solidarity Day, with an official notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

As per the notification, a one-minute silence will be observed at 10 AM on February 5 in remembrance of Kashmiri martyrs.