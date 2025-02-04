Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 4 February 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi

Gold rates in Pakistan are at all-time high amid the global rally and per tola rate of 24 Karat gold stands at Rs292,400 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs250,685 on February 4, 2025.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,408 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,162 and 18-karat gold at 220,425.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 4 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs292,400 10 Grams Rs250,685

