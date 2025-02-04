Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 4 February 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 4 February 2025

Gold rates in Pakistan are at all-time high amid the global rally and per tola rate of 24 Karat gold stands at Rs292,400 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs250,685 on February 4, 2025.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,408 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,162 and 18-karat gold at 220,425.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 4 Feb 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs292,400
10 Grams Rs250,685

Pakistan Gold prices

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs292,400 Rs250,685
Islamabad Rs292,400 Rs250,685
Lahore Rs292,400 Rs250,685
Multan Rs292,400 Rs250,685
Peshawar Rs292,400 Rs250,685

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 February 2025

News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 February 2025 Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 286.25 289
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.91 76.61
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.1 747.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.31 38.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.2 908.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.18 157.18
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 304.14 306.89
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
   

