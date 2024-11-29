How many registered voters are in Pakistan? Find the details here!

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday released new voter statistics of the country.

According to the commission, over 132.25 million votes are registered across the country, with more than 1.15 million registered in Islamabad.

The data reveals that over 5.5 million votes are registered in Balochistan, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has over 22.5 million registered voters.

In Punjab, the number of registered voters exceeds 75.3 million, while Sindh has more than 27.7 million registered voters, according to the Election Commission.