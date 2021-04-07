ECP releases total number of registered voters in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday released the statistics of all registered voters in Pakistan summing up the total number to be well over 118 million.

With the latest figures, the total number of voters in the country has now reached 118,224,697. Total male voters stand at 65,373,500 while female voter numbers are 52,923,962.

Punjab tops the list with the most voters. At least 67,521,257 registered in Punjab out of which more than 37,012,600 are males while 35,202,310 are females.

Sindh trails on second with 24,945,595 voters [male voters are 13,351,191, while 11,194,404 female voters] registered with the federal electoral body, ECP said Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes at third with a total registered electorate comprising 19,961,414. Balochistan remains to be the last with total 4,919,457 voters. 2,914,156 of which are males while the rest, accounting 2,105,301, are women.

Here is the list of Pakistan's 10 most populous ... 07:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2017 ISLAMABAD - The population of the major cities of Pakistan have been released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. As ...

For the federal capital, the total registered voters are 876,974. Overall 462,445 of them are male while 414,529 are registered females.