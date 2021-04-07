Future of face masks? Rapper will.i.am unveils hi-tech smart mask
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Future of face masks? Rapper will.i.am unveils hi-tech smart mask
Share

Rapper will.i.am has announced the release of the ultimate protection mechanism – a tech-smart face mask that will ensure safety given the surging coronavirus cases globally.

Amid the pandemic, the Black Eyed Peas frontman is partnering up with costume designer Jose Fernandez and Honeywell, an engineering company, to create Xupermask- a technologically smart face covering.

A major part of the design includes a system that aids in mitigating unwelcoming sounds with noise-cancelling audio and microphone.

The 46-year-old singer told People that the inspiration behind the modern collaboration came from the daily issues that mask wearers faced from foggy glasses to muffled phone calls.

"I thought about all the pain points that people have with masks and earbuds and how earbuds were not designed to pick up the voice of people that have fabric in front of their mouth," he said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by i.am/will (@iamwill)

Further, he added, "People have to take the mask off and put themselves at risk. [With Xupermask], you could literally whisper on a bike on a Zoom, and they hear you perfectly fine because we block off the wind and we block out the noise and block out the germs."

On the work front, he collaborated with a group of artists made up of Bono, Jennifer Hudson, and Yoshiki for the song "Sing For Life".

$4k solid gold face mask for 'protection' against ... 08:06 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

NEW DELHI –A resident of India's Maharashtra state has turned heads after wearing a solid gold face mask worth ...

More From This Category
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for ...
12:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Jawad Ahmad contracts Covid-19 for second time ...
12:08 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 ...
09:22 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
HBL launches Pakistan’s first comprehensive ...
12:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
Can men marry transgender persons? Mufti Abdul ...
11:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Iffat Omar 'sorry' after criticism over VIP ...
10:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Future of face masks? Rapper will.i.am unveils hi-tech smart mask
02:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr