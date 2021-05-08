Video of Maya Ali playing street cricket in Karachi goes viral

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars. With her impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.

The 31-year-old star has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

Apart from her acting skills, the star also has a knack for sports as she showcases her skills in the latest video that has gone viral on the internet.

Playing Pakistan’s most played sport and excelling in it, the video of the actress playing cricket late at night is in Gali essays true desi version of the notion cricket runs in the blood.

In the video, Ali is spotted batting while well-known sports anchor Faizan Najeeb is bowling her. Accompanied by her other friends, the cheering and hustle-bustle has the fans hooked.

Maya Ali is telling the fans that her friend Faizan has bowled 10 million balls but she is still not out while Faizan Najib has been trying to take the wicket of the actress for a long time.

Moreover, Maya's passion for cricket stems from her past experience since she is an avid supporter of PSL.

On the work front, Maya Ali is highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama Pehli Si Muhabbat.