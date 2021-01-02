1.2m doses of British vaccine AstraZeneca arrive in Pakistan
Web Desk
02:32 PM | 8 May, 2021
1.2m doses of British vaccine AstraZeneca arrive in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The first consignment of the British coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca arrived in Pakistan on Saturday.

According to a Ministry of Health spokesperson, the first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived at Islamabad International Airport. The first shipment includes 1,248,400 doses of the vaccine.

The spokesperson added that the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has been brought under the COVAX facility.

British Ambassador to Pakistan Christian Turner took to Twitter and announced that 1.2 million doses of British vaccine arrived in Pakistan.

“This pandemic has kept us apart, but also brought us together.  Welcoming the arrival of first batch of #COVAX @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca vaccines in Pakistan; 1.2m doses for world’s 5th largest country.”

Pakistan was supposed to get the first tranche of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine via COVAX in March, but supply was delayed after the Serum Institute of India (SII) diverted supplies to meet its domestic needs, officials said.

Pakistan has now managed to get the coronavirus vaccine from South Korea using influence with partner organisations.

According to National Command Operation Centre (NCOC)’s statement issued on Saturday, so far 10.19 million doses of different vaccines (Sinopharm, Sinovac, and CanSino) have been received in Pakistan.

“1.23 million doses of AstraZeneca received today in Islamabad (this vaccine is procured through the COVAX program),” read the statement.

120 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan 09:24 AM | 8 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 120 people lost their lives due to the third wave of Covid infection while 4,109 fresh cases ...

More From This Category
Top British diplomat is collecting trash from ...
03:43 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on ...
03:25 PM | 8 May, 2021
Govt to challenge LHC decision of removing ...
01:57 PM | 8 May, 2021
Complete lockdown imposed in Pakistan except Sindh
01:19 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan expresses concerns over seizure of ...
11:13 AM | 8 May, 2021
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus 
10:40 AM | 8 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar criticises Ramadan transmissions amid rise in Covid cases
02:57 PM | 8 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr