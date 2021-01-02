1.2m doses of British vaccine AstraZeneca arrive in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The first consignment of the British coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca arrived in Pakistan on Saturday.
According to a Ministry of Health spokesperson, the first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived at Islamabad International Airport. The first shipment includes 1,248,400 doses of the vaccine.
The spokesperson added that the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has been brought under the COVAX facility.
British Ambassador to Pakistan Christian Turner took to Twitter and announced that 1.2 million doses of British vaccine arrived in Pakistan.
“This pandemic has kept us apart, but also brought us together. Welcoming the arrival of first batch of #COVAX @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca vaccines in Pakistan; 1.2m doses for world’s 5th largest country.”
This pandemic has kept us apart, but also brought us together. Welcoming the arrival of first batch of #COVAX @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca vaccines in 🇵🇰; 1.2m doses for world’s 5th largest country pic.twitter.com/hIQv8Gg2VY— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) May 8, 2021
Pakistan was supposed to get the first tranche of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine via COVAX in March, but supply was delayed after the Serum Institute of India (SII) diverted supplies to meet its domestic needs, officials said.
Pakistan has now managed to get the coronavirus vaccine from South Korea using influence with partner organisations.
According to National Command Operation Centre (NCOC)’s statement issued on Saturday, so far 10.19 million doses of different vaccines (Sinopharm, Sinovac, and CanSino) have been received in Pakistan.
“1.23 million doses of AstraZeneca received today in Islamabad (this vaccine is procured through the COVAX program),” read the statement.
