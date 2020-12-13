Maluana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus
09:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Famed Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he felt mild symptoms and was feeling down.
Taking to Twitter, the 67-year-old informed that he has been admitted to hospital on the directions of the doctors.
السلام علیکم ورحمة الله— Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 13, 2020
گذشتہ کچھ ایام سے طبعیت ناساز تھی، ٹیسٹ کروانے پر کورونا پازیٹو آیا ہے ،
اطبّاء کے مشورے سے ہسپتال داخل ہو گیا ہوں، تمام محبین سے خصوصی دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے۔#tariqjamil
He urged his admirers and loved ones to pray for his health.
