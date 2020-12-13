Maluana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus
09:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Famed Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he felt mild symptoms and was feeling down.

Taking to Twitter, the 67-year-old informed that he has been admitted to hospital on the directions of the doctors.

He urged his admirers and loved ones to pray for his health.

Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 2020
07:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

