Maluana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus

Famed Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he felt mild symptoms and was feeling down.

Taking to Twitter, the 67-year-old informed that he has been admitted to hospital on the directions of the doctors.

السلام علیکم ورحمة الله

گذشتہ کچھ ایام سے طبعیت ناساز تھی، ٹیسٹ کروانے پر کورونا پازیٹو آیا ہے ،

اطبّاء کے مشورے سے ہسپتال داخل ہو گیا ہوں، تمام محبین سے خصوصی دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے۔#tariqjamil — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 13, 2020

He urged his admirers and loved ones to pray for his health.