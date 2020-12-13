Iqrar-ul-Hassan shares harrowing details of Lahore attack in exclusive DP interview

LAHORE – Iqrarul Hassan, the host of popular Sar-e-Aam show, came under an attack on Saturday by unknown assailants in Lahore’s DHA area.

Just a day after the unfortunate incident, the 36-year-old sat down with DailyPakistan to share details of what actually happened with him.

Talking to DP anchor Yasir Shami, Hassan said he has forgiven the attackers since they are young boys and may have a bright future ahead.