Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti among 300 booked over coronavirus SOPs violation
09:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Share
MUZAFFARGARH - Former MNA Jamshed Dasti and another 300 unknown persons were booked on violation of coronavirus SOPs as they convened huge political meeting amid COVID 19 situation.
According to official sources, Ex MNA Jamshed Khan Dasti addressed a political gathering at Noor Hospital.
Ex candidate of Muthidda Majlis Amal Dr Abdur Rasheed along with his scores of companions joined Jamshaid Dasti's political party Pakistan Awami Raaj Party.
The case was registered against ex MNA and another 300 unknown persons for arranging the gathering and putting lives of public in danger.
- Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as fugitives open fire in ...10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall political, economic ...09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior PPP members09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at reasonable price08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 274,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,885 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Suicide is not a word to be joked about: Hania Aamir shuts down troll05:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Maya Ali celebrates 31st birthday04:53 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Humayun Saeed turns 4901:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020