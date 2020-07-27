Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti among 300 booked over coronavirus SOPs violation

09:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti among 300 booked over coronavirus SOPs violation
MUZAFFARGARH - Former MNA Jamshed Dasti and another 300 unknown persons were booked on violation of coronavirus SOPs as they convened huge political meeting amid COVID 19 situation.

According to official sources, Ex MNA Jamshed Khan Dasti addressed a political gathering at Noor Hospital.

Ex candidate of Muthidda Majlis Amal Dr Abdur Rasheed along with his scores of companions joined Jamshaid Dasti's political party Pakistan Awami Raaj Party.

The case was registered against ex MNA and another 300 unknown persons for arranging the gathering and putting lives of public in danger.

