Pakistan records 5,050 new Covid-19 cases, 114 deaths in a day
Web Desk
09:44 AM | 11 Apr, 2021
Pakistan records 5,050 new Covid-19 cases, 114 deaths in a day
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 114 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,050 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 15,443 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 721,018.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,139 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 631,700. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 and the positivity rate stood at 10.96 percent.

Pakistan approves emergency use of third Chinese ... 06:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to another ...

At least 268,750 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 248,438 in Punjab 98,301 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 65,700 in Islamabad, 20,241 in Balochistan, 14,461 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,127 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,972 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,529 in Sindh, 2,618 in KP, 607 in Islamabad, 399 in Azad Kashmir, 215 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities conducted 46,066 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,734,96 since the first case was reported.

Age limit for China’s CanSino vaccine changed ... 06:59 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Days after Pakistan received single-dose vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc, the age ...

More From This Category
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar drubs PTI’s Malhi in ...
09:30 AM | 11 Apr, 2021
Hafeez dethrones Shoaib Malik as Pakistan’s ...
08:31 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Pakistan’s foreign minister flies to Germany ...
07:51 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh postponed as ...
03:07 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Norway PM slapped with fine for celebrating ...
01:53 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Pakistan records 5,139 new Covid-19 cases, 100 ...
08:43 AM | 10 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir looks adorbale in kurta-shorts pics
12:03 AM | 11 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr