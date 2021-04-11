Pakistan records 5,050 new Covid-19 cases, 114 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD – At least 114 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,050 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 15,443 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 721,018.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,139 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 631,700. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 and the positivity rate stood at 10.96 percent.

At least 268,750 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 248,438 in Punjab 98,301 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 65,700 in Islamabad, 20,241 in Balochistan, 14,461 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,127 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,972 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,529 in Sindh, 2,618 in KP, 607 in Islamabad, 399 in Azad Kashmir, 215 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities conducted 46,066 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,734,96 since the first case was reported.