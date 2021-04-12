FM Qureshi says Pakistan to receive 15 million jabs of COVID vaccine under COVAX

05:39 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
BERLIN – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday announced that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 under COVAX. 

Qureshi, who is in Germany of official visit, said that the doses will be delivered by May of this year amid ongoing vaccination campaign of Pakistan that aims at opening registration of all age group after Eid. 

“Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May,” the foreign minister tweeted.

The Covax programme, a global initiative co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, aims at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in developing countries.

While sharing photos of his meeting with German counterpart Heiko Mass, he said: “A multifaceted relationship w/ Flag of Germany is pivotal for Flag of Pakistan.  Our talks focussed on strengthening our bilateral and political cooperation, focussing on enhancing collaboration in renewable energy, agriculture, health, education and climate change”.

“In commemoration of our 70 years of diplomatic relations, Pakistan will be issuing postage stamps to celebrate our two great heroes: Iqbal and Goethe. We will also be issuing a commemorative coin portraying important monuments in the two countries,” he added.

