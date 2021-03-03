COVAX - Pakistan to get 10 million Covid vaccines before June
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will be among the five biggest recipients of free Covid-19 vaccines before June under the Covax scheme.
At least 238.2 million doses will be distributed by the end of May through the Covax programme aimed at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in developing countries.
The five biggest confirmed recipients include Pakistan, 14,640,000 doses, Nigeria, 13,656,000, Indonesia ,11,704,800, Bangladesh, 10,908,000, and Brazil with 9,122,400. The following countries are followed by Ethiopia, Congo, Mexico, Egypt, Vietnam, Iran, Myanmar, Kenya, and Uganda.
Covax, a global initiative, is co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
China to gift additional 0.5 million doses of ... 11:43 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that China would gift additional 500,000 doses of the ...
On the other hand, Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses the 13,000 mark. According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,013 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 583,916.
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000 ... 08:45 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 75 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,388 fresh cases ...
