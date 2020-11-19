Pakistan reports 2,547 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday rose to 32,005 as 2,547 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 18 patients, who were under treatment for COVID-19 infection lost their lives in hospitals on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, while 234 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,806 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 36,899 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,960 in Sindh, 13,754 in Punjab, 3,025 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,132 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 841 in Balochistan, 240 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 947 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 326,674 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 365,927 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5690, Balochistan 16,582, GB 4,482, ICT 25,278, KP 4,3052, Punjab 11, 2284 and Sindh 158,559.

About 7,248 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,764 in Sindh, four of them died in hospital on Wednesday, while 2,519 in Punjab, 10 of them died in hospital, 1,318 in KP, 265 in ICT two died in hospital, 157 in Balochistan one died in ho, 93 in GB and 132 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

So far around 5,055, 382 tests had been conducted, and 794 hospitals allocated with covid facilities while 2025 patients were admitted across the country.