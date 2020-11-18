COVID-19: Pakistan bans large gatherings with immediate effect
Web Desk
11:55 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan bans large gatherings with immediate effect
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Coordination Committee has announced an immediate ban on large gatherings including political rallies of more than 300 persons as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country. 

The NCC said that the management of any event with 300 attendees will be responsible for implementing standard operations procedures (SOPs) announced by the government regarding coronavirus pandemic.

They management would be liable for any death or spread of Covid-19 due to these gatherings as per law, it said. 

Pakistan reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 2,208 new ... 10:16 AM | 18 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – At least 2,208 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours in ...

As per the instruction, indoor marriage functions have been banned while outdoor gatherings with 300 person are allowed for wedding. 

The NCC said that a meeting to decide about banning indoor dining at restaurants will be held next week, adding that public will be motivated to eat outdoors or take food home. 

Separately, the Federal Ministry of Education has suggested the provinces to close educational institutions from November 24 till January 31, 2020 as coronavirus cases are surfacing from schools and universities. 

More From This Category
16 Pakistani journalists 'move IHC to unban Nawaz ...
12:11 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
New date for MDCAT 2020 announced again 
12:09 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan bans large gatherings with ...
11:55 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal begins in Lahore ...
11:44 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
KU declares MEd results of annual examination 2019
11:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Here's the list of Lahore areas under smart ...
11:30 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr