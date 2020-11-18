COVID-19: Pakistan bans large gatherings with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD – The National Coordination Committee has announced an immediate ban on large gatherings including political rallies of more than 300 persons as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

The NCC said that the management of any event with 300 attendees will be responsible for implementing standard operations procedures (SOPs) announced by the government regarding coronavirus pandemic.

They management would be liable for any death or spread of Covid-19 due to these gatherings as per law, it said.

Pakistan reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 2,208 new ... 10:16 AM | 18 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – At least 2,208 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours in ...

As per the instruction, indoor marriage functions have been banned while outdoor gatherings with 300 person are allowed for wedding.

The NCC said that a meeting to decide about banning indoor dining at restaurants will be held next week, adding that public will be motivated to eat outdoors or take food home.

Separately, the Federal Ministry of Education has suggested the provinces to close educational institutions from November 24 till January 31, 2020 as coronavirus cases are surfacing from schools and universities.