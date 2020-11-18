Pakistan reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 2,208 new cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 2,208 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours in Pakistan.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 363,380. With 37 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,230 while other 1,551 patients are said to be in critical condition.

325,788 people have recovered from the novel virus while the active number of cases stands at 30,362. The positivity rate has reached nearly 5.3%.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by other provinces.

At least 157,432 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 111,626 in Punjab, 42,815 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,871 in Islamabad, 16,529 in Balochistan, 5,640 in Azad Kashmir and 4,467 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far 2,760 individuals have lost their lives in Sindh, 2,509 in Punjab, 1,318 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 263 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 131 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,018,483 coronavirus tests and 38,544 in last 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a $100 million allocation and allowed advance payment for procurement of the vaccine at the earliest.

Globally there have been at least 55,413,000 reported infections and 1,334,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

With 154,316 new cases, the US reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 39,557 new infections while Italy reported 34,658 new cases and Brazil 30,245.