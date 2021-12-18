Pakistan reports 357 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD − At least 7 people died of the novel disease while 357 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,870 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,290,848.

Pakistan conducted a total of 47,903 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.74 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 666. Around 239 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,252,396.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,582.

As many as 478,942 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,119 in Punjab, 180,938 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,240 in Islamabad, 33,548 in Balochistan, 34,633 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,057 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,649 in Sindh, 5,907 in KP, 936 in Islamabad, 745 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan has detected its second case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant that first emerged in South Africa last month, prompting various nations to re-impose travel restrictions.

The patient was shifted to a government-controlled quarantine facility set up at a hotel in the city where 19 other suspected Covid-19 patients are isolated however, he managed to flee the facility due to a lack of proper security arrangement.