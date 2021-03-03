Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000 mark

ISLAMABAD – At least 75 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,388 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,013 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 583,916.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 6,849 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 554,225. The total count of active cases is 16,648.

At least 258,679 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 173,395 in Punjab 72,801 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,690 in Islamabad, 19,076 in Balochistan, 10,319 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,441 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,372 in Sindh, 2,091 in KP, 501 in Islamabad, 306 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 32,945 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,055,069 samples have been tested so far.