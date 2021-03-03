Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000 mark
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000 mark
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 75 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,388 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,013 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 583,916.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 6,849 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 554,225. The total count of active cases is 16,648.

PCB likely to postpone PSL 2021 matches as ... 02:17 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches may be delayed as it can take more than one day for the ...

At least 258,679 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 173,395 in Punjab 72,801 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,690 in Islamabad, 19,076 in Balochistan, 10,319 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,441 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,372 in Sindh, 2,091 in KP, 501 in Islamabad, 306 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 32,945 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,055,069 samples have been tested so far.

Mayo health workers test positive for coronavirus ... 01:10 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Two health workers of Mayo Hospital have tested positive for novel Covid-19 after receiving the first ...

More From This Category
Senate elections 2021: Voting underway on 37 ...
09:26 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
China to gift additional 0.5 million doses of ...
11:43 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Pakistan aims at vaccinating 70 million people ...
11:31 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Islamabad rout Sarfaraz-led Quetta by 6 wickets
11:01 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
ECP takes notice of Ali Haider Gillani’s viral ...
10:12 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Need to stay determined and united for enduring ...
09:43 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan reveals names of her favourite dancers, actors in Pakistan
10:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr