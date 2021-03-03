Indian Supreme Court asks rape accused to marry victim
Share
NEW DELHI – Indian Supreme Court witnessed a rather bizarre exchange as the Chief Justice asked a government servant accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl whether he would marry the victim.
The statements of the Indian top court have provoked a wave of outrage. According to a report, a bench headed by Chief Justice Indian Chief Justice asked the accused whether he was ready to marry the victim.
The sexual assault accused is a government employee in the power department in Maharashtra and was questioned by the court while he has approached the court for bail in the rape case.
Indian tourist rapes 15-year-old girl in ... 05:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
KABUL – An Indian man has been arrested for raping a teenage girl and filming the incident in Kabul during his to ...
SC told the accused that if you want to get married, we will reconsider the application, or else you will go to prison and lose your job.
On the other hand, a report Indian National Crime Records Bureau depicted that one woman is raped every 15 minutes in India.
The report said that in 2017, a total of more than 360,000 cases of crimes against women and violence were registered in India, most of which were rape cases.
Indian diplomat in Kabul Brig. SK Narain expelled ... 06:56 PM | 22 Jun, 2016
KABUL (Web Desk) - A high-ranking Indian army officer, deputed as Defence Attache in Kabul, has been expelled from the ...
- PSL 6, Match 13 – Karachi Kings to face Peshawar Zalmi today12:52 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate12:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- #SenateElection2021: PM Imran casts his vote in Senate (VIDEO)12:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- COVAX - Pakistan to get 10 million Covid vaccines before June12:05 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Video fiasco: PTI files plea with ECP seeking disqualification of ...11:45 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
- 'Darlings’ – Alia Bhatt collaborates with Shahrukh Khan for first ...07:06 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Mere Paas Tum Ho actor Rehmat Ajmal looks stunning on her Mayoun03:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Justin Bieber celebrates 27th birthday03:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021