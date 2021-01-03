Indian tourist rapes 15-year-old girl in Afghanistan

05:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Indian tourist rapes 15-year-old girl in Afghanistan
KABUL – An Indian man has been arrested for raping a teenage girl and filming the incident in Kabul during his to Afghanistan. 

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Narmeen Karzoun. Afghan police arrested the suspect, Deep Desai, after he shared the video on social media. 

Superintendent of police Rashid told Afghan media that the incident occurred on December 28 in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul. 

The accused reportedly threatened the girl with consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Apparently, this is why the victim could not inform her family about it. 

A case has been registered against the suspect after the video went viral. Local police are conducting raids to arrest the accomplices of the main accused. 

Some time back, Indian Defence Attache in Kabul Brigadier SK Narain was expelled from Afghanistan for raping an Afghan girl in Indian embassy. The victim was visiting the mission’s office to obtain a scholarship. 

