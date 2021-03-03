Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification
10:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf National Assembly member Faisal Vawda has resigned from the National Assembly seat to avoid disqualification in dual citizenship case.
The legal team of the PTI leader tendered his resignation in Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a disqualification case is pending against him. The lawyers stated the disqualification case against Vawda has become ineffective after the resignation from the NA seat.
Earlier, opposition parties slammed the ruling party for nominating Vawda amid a dual nationality case pending for the last two and a half years.
This is breaking news...
- PSL 6, Match 13 – Karachi Kings to face Peshawar Zalmi today12:52 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate12:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- #SenateElection2021: PM Imran casts his vote in Senate (VIDEO)12:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- COVAX - Pakistan to get 10 million Covid vaccines before June12:05 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Video fiasco: PTI files plea with ECP seeking disqualification of ...11:45 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Mahira Khan reveals names of her favourite dancers, actors in Pakistan
10:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- 'Darlings’ – Alia Bhatt collaborates with Shahrukh Khan for first ...07:06 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Mere Paas Tum Ho actor Rehmat Ajmal looks stunning on her Mayoun03:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Justin Bieber celebrates 27th birthday03:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021