Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf National Assembly member Faisal Vawda has resigned from the National Assembly seat to avoid disqualification in dual citizenship case.

The legal team of the PTI leader tendered his resignation in Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a disqualification case is pending against him. The lawyers stated the disqualification case against Vawda has become ineffective after the resignation from the NA seat.

Earlier, opposition parties slammed the ruling party for nominating Vawda amid a dual nationality case pending for the last two and a half years.

This is breaking news...