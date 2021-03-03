Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification
Web Desk
10:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf National Assembly member Faisal Vawda has resigned from the National Assembly seat to avoid disqualification in dual citizenship case.

The legal team of the PTI leader tendered his resignation in Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a disqualification case is pending against him. The lawyers stated the disqualification case against Vawda has become ineffective after the resignation from the NA seat.

Earlier, opposition parties slammed the ruling party for nominating Vawda amid a dual nationality case pending for the last two and a half years.

This is breaking news...

More From This Category
#SenateElection2021: PM Imran casts his vote in ...
12:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
COVAX - Pakistan to get 10 million Covid vaccines ...
12:05 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Video fiasco: PTI files plea with ECP seeking ...
11:45 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Swat female teacher arrested for ‘slitting ...
11:30 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Senate elections 2021: Voting underway on 37 ...
09:26 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000 ...
08:45 AM | 3 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan reveals names of her favourite dancers, actors in Pakistan
10:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr