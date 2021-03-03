Video fiasco: PTI files plea with ECP seeking disqualification of Yousuf Raza Gilani
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a disqualification plea with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the former Prime Minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani after the video of Ali Gilliani surfaced ahead of Senate elections.
The disqualification petition was filed by Farukh Habib and Kanwal Shauzab of the ruling party. The petitioner has maintained that Gilani should be disqualified after his son met with other party lawmakers and bargain with them to waste votes. The following act comes under corrupt practice, the petitioner added.
It added that Ali Gilani has also accepted his bargain in a press conference.
Earlier on Tuesday, a video allegedly showing Ali Haider Gillani, a member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab and PPP leader, attempting to buy the support of a PTI lawmaker for his father Yousuf Raza Gillani, a candidate of PDM in Senate election, went viral on social media.
