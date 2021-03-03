Senate elections 2021: Voting underway on 37 seats for upper house polls

ISLAMABAD – Polling on thirty-seven vacant seats of the upper house is underway meanwhile eleven Senators from Punjab have been elected unopposed.

Polling starts at the Parliament House Islamabad and the provincial assemblies of Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 09:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

A total of 72 candidates are contesting the 2021 Senate polls from the federal capital and the three provinces whereas there will be no polling in Punjab as all the candidates were elected unopposed last week.

Two senators will be elected from the federal capital, eleven from Sindh and twelve from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and PDM’s Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani are contesting for the general seat in the federal capital whilst PTI’s Fauzia Arshad and PML-N’s Farzana Kausar are vying for the women seat.

Fifty-two senators in the house of 100 are set to retire on the 11th of this month after completing their six-year term.

Islamabad

The National Assembly has 342 seats and the ruling party holds 157 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 83, Pakistan People’s Party 55, 15 MMA, MQM-P 7, BAP 5, PML-Q 4, BNP 4, GDA 3, AML 1, ANP 1, JWP 1, and four are independent members.

Sindh

There are a total of 168 members in the Sindh Assembly. Elections will be held on seven vacant general seats of the senate from Sindh. Each party would need 22 votes at least to get a Senator elected from the general seat.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 145-member would elect 11 senators, seven on general seats, two each on technocrats and women seats, and one on a minority seat.

Balochistan

26 candidates remain in the field after the withdrawal of nomination papers by various candidates.

The 165-member Balochistan Assembly would elect 11 senators, seven on general seats, two each on technocrats and women seats, and one on a minority seat.