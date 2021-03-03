PSL 6, Match 14, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans — Live Score and Live Streaming

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators will make another attempt to overcome its losing streak as they will take on Multan Sultans in match number 14 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today.

The PSL 2019’s champions are currently at the bottom of the points table as they have lost all the four games played by them so far. On the other hand, Multan Sultans will also try to get steam in the match as they have so far won a single match in the four games they have played.

Latest Points Table

The match will start at 7pm. People in Pakistan will be able to enjoy the live action of PSL on two TV channels, PTV Sports and Geo Super. However, Daily Pakistan will present live scores and live updates. Click HERE for live streaming.

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Shahnawaz Dhani (Multan Sultans), Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators)

Most Sixes – James Vince (Multan Sultans), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators)

SQUADS:

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr