PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets
ABU DHABI – Multan Sultans completed a comfortable 8-wicket victory over former champions Peshawar Zalmi in 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s sixth edition at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday night.
Multan Sultans defeated Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings by 12 runs on June 10. It was their 2nd win from six matches.
The current form of the side will give some confidence to Mohammad Rizwan as Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah and the captain himself looked in good form while the performances of fast bowler Imran Khan snr and spinner Imran Tahir against Karachi Kings on Thursday are also positive signs for Rizwan.
Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will be in a confident mood after beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly the other night to jump to 3rd place on the points table.
SQUADS:
MULTAN SULTANS: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem
PESHAWAR ZALMI: Wahab Riaz ©, Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil.
