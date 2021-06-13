Pakistan felicitates UK on Queen’s 95th official birthday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended greetings to British Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal family and the people of United Kingdom on Queen's 95th official birthday celebrated yesterday.

"Heartiest felicitations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family & the people of United Kingdom on the occasion of Her Majesty's 95th official birthday," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also wished the government and the people of United Kingdom further progress and prosperity under the Queen's "sagacious watch.

Heartiest felicitations to Her Majesty #QueenElizabeth II,the Royal Family & the people of 🇬🇧 on the occasion of Her Majesty’s 95th official birthday. We wish the govt. & the people of UK further progress & prosperity under Her Majesty’s sagacious watch. @FCDOGovUK @RoyalFamily — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 12, 2021

The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on the second Saturday in June.

This year's official ceremony saw a reduced parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle, rather than in central London, led by the Scots Guards, according to the BBC.

Trooping the Colour in 30 seconds!



The @scots_guards is one of the toughest fighting units in the @BritishArmy. Famed for their agility, reconnaissance, tactics, combat and specialised mechanised prowess they are brilliant at ceremonial drill too! @RoyalFamily @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/KKtW1DqGM4 — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) June 12, 2021

It is traditionally celebrated with a military parade near Buckingham Palace in which the Household Division marches carrying a regimental flag, known as a colour.

Queen Elizabeth II shares a thankful note on 95th ... 03:38 PM | 23 Apr, 2021 Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 95th birthday, six years after she became the longest-reigning British monarch in ...

It was the Queen's first official birthday without her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 in April.

The event ended with a 41 gun salute and a flypast by the Red Arrows.