Pakistan felicitates UK on Queen’s 95th official birthday
Web Desk
07:02 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Pakistan felicitates UK on Queen’s 95th official birthday
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended greetings to British Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal family and the people of United Kingdom on Queen's 95th official birthday celebrated yesterday.

"Heartiest felicitations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family & the people of United Kingdom on the occasion of Her Majesty's 95th official birthday," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also wished the government and the people of United Kingdom further progress and prosperity under the Queen's "sagacious watch.

The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on the second Saturday in June.

This year's official ceremony saw a reduced parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle, rather than in central London, led by the Scots Guards, according to the BBC.

It is traditionally celebrated with a military parade near Buckingham Palace in which the Household Division marches carrying a regimental flag, known as a colour.

Queen Elizabeth II shares a thankful note on 95th ... 03:38 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 95th birthday, six years after she became the longest-reigning British monarch in ...

It was the Queen's first official birthday without her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 in April.

The event ended with a 41 gun salute and a flypast by the Red Arrows.

More From This Category
Pakistan condemns Indian army for killing another ...
07:39 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
10 killed in rain-related incidents across ...
05:09 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Fawad Ch accuses Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah ...
04:38 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
FM Qureshi holds PML-N responsible for spoiling ...
03:39 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
WATCH – Karachi cop suspended over viral dance ...
03:16 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
'Everything has fallen apart' - YouTuber Bhuvan ...
02:35 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani opens up about supporting Asim Azhar during recent controversy
05:40 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr