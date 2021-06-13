Pakistan felicitates UK on Queen’s 95th official birthday
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended greetings to British Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal family and the people of United Kingdom on Queen's 95th official birthday celebrated yesterday.
"Heartiest felicitations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family & the people of United Kingdom on the occasion of Her Majesty's 95th official birthday," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson also wished the government and the people of United Kingdom further progress and prosperity under the Queen's "sagacious watch.
Heartiest felicitations to Her Majesty #QueenElizabeth II,the Royal Family & the people of 🇬🇧 on the occasion of Her Majesty’s 95th official birthday. We wish the govt. & the people of UK further progress & prosperity under Her Majesty’s sagacious watch. @FCDOGovUK @RoyalFamily— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 12, 2021
The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on the second Saturday in June.
This year's official ceremony saw a reduced parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle, rather than in central London, led by the Scots Guards, according to the BBC.
Trooping the Colour in 30 seconds!— The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) June 12, 2021
The @scots_guards is one of the toughest fighting units in the @BritishArmy. Famed for their agility, reconnaissance, tactics, combat and specialised mechanised prowess they are brilliant at ceremonial drill too! @RoyalFamily @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/KKtW1DqGM4
It is traditionally celebrated with a military parade near Buckingham Palace in which the Household Division marches carrying a regimental flag, known as a colour.
Queen Elizabeth II shares a thankful note on 95th ... 03:38 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 95th birthday, six years after she became the longest-reigning British monarch in ...
It was the Queen's first official birthday without her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 in April.
The event ended with a 41 gun salute and a flypast by the Red Arrows.
- Pakistan condemns Indian army for killing another three Kashmiris07:39 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan felicitates UK on Queen’s 95th official birthday07:02 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight06:38 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 – Islamabad United win the toss and elect to bat first ...05:56 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Hira Mani opens up about supporting Asim Azhar during recent ...05:40 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned with sizzling beach ...03:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha Patani on her birthday12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- #BoycottKareenaKhan trends on social media over Sita character12:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021