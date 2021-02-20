Player, officials test positive for COVID-19 ahead of PSL 2021, PCB confirms

KARACHI - A player who is going to play Pakistan Super League Season 6 has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed late Friday night.

He had earlier showed symptoms of COVID-19 and stayed in isolation, however his identity has been kept secret. The news came the night before the start of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth iteration.

Moreover, another cricketer and an official of one of the teams have been placed in quarantine for three days as well after both breached the bio-secure bubble at Karachi's National Stadium.

The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols, the PCB said.

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble.

“As reiterated previously, the health and safety of all individuals associated with HBL Pakistan Super League 6 is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event. All players, player support personnel, match officials, and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament,” the PCB further said.

Separately, a player from another franchise team who had shown symptoms and was in isolation has tested positive. He will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols.

The PCB will not make any further comment on this matter.