NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N wins PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results
Web Desk
10:33 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
SIALKOT - The results of the by-election held in NA-75 Daska constituency in Punja's Sialkot city have been withheld by the Returning Officer (RO) on PML-N's request.

According to the Returning Officer, the final result will be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, local media reported Saturday.

In a late-night development, the staff at 23 polling stations reportedly went missing, the police recovered and brought them to the office of the district returning officer today's morning, where the leaders of PML-N and PTI were also present.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results of 337 out of 360 polling stations in the constituency, PML-N's Syeda Noshin Iftikhar was leading with 97,588 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi was second with 94,541 votes.  In two other constituencies where by-polls were held a day earlier, the ruling PTI lost the PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III seats, according to the unofficial and unverified results.

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the results of NA-75 polling stations were doubtful and requested the ECP to withhold the results.

On the other hand, Punjab government spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed a victory with a margin of 7,827 and blamed PML-N of hooliganism and taking the RO hostage to stop him from announcing the results.

