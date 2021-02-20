NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N wins PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results

SIALKOT - The results of the by-election held in NA-75 Daska constituency in Punja's Sialkot city have been withheld by the Returning Officer (RO) on PML-N's request.

According to the Returning Officer, the final result will be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, local media reported Saturday.

In a late-night development, the staff at 23 polling stations reportedly went missing, the police recovered and brought them to the office of the district returning officer today's morning, where the leaders of PML-N and PTI were also present.

این اے 75 کے کئی گھنٹے تک لاپتہ رہنے والے کچھ پریذائڈنگ افسران منظرعام ہر آ چکے ہیں انکا کہنا ہے کہ دھند کی وجہ سے وہ دیر سے ریٹرننگ افسر کے پاس پہنچے ان سے پوچھا گیا کہ دھند کی وجہ سے آپ سب کے موبائل فون کیوں بند ہو گئے؟ انکے پاس کوئی جواب نہیں https://t.co/OdhuTiCoP9 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) February 20, 2021

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results of 337 out of 360 polling stations in the constituency, PML-N's Syeda Noshin Iftikhar was leading with 97,588 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi was second with 94,541 votes. In two other constituencies where by-polls were held a day earlier, the ruling PTI lost the PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III seats, according to the unofficial and unverified results.

Application to Chief Election Commissioner to withhold NA75 result till investigation of 23 missing Presiding Officers abducted by administration & determination of authencity of results submitted by them by PMLN candidate Nosheen Iftikhar. Gross irregularities. pic.twitter.com/N2UCnRzoGC — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 20, 2021

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the results of NA-75 polling stations were doubtful and requested the ECP to withhold the results.

ڈسکہ NA75 ضمنی الیکشن کے تمام 360 پولنگ سٹیشنز کے نتائج کے مطابق پاکستان تحریک انصاف 7,827 ووٹس کی برتری حاصل کرکے میدان مار چکی ہے! ن لیگ کے احسن اقبال، جاوید لطیف، کنیز جونیئر اور عطا تارڑ نے RO کو یرغمال بنارکھا ہے۔ الیکشن نتائج کا اعلان کرنے سے روکا جا رہا ہے! — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 20, 2021

On the other hand, Punjab government spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed a victory with a margin of 7,827 and blamed PML-N of hooliganism and taking the RO hostage to stop him from announcing the results.