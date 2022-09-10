'People will hold you responsible if Pakistan plunges into economic chaos,' Imran tells establishment

Says PTI will force government to announce fresh elections
'People will hold you responsible if Pakistan plunges into economic chaos,' Imran tells establishment
GUJRANWALA – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again told his supporters to get ready for peaceful protests to force the government to announce fresh elections. 

Addressing a public rally in the Punjab city of Gujranwala, Khan said he has written to his party’s district chapters to mobilise the PTI workers for the next phase of the protest movement. He said the rulers were running from elections, but his party would force them into holding general elections.

Addressing the country’s military establishment, Khan said, "You say you are neutral, but the nation will hold you responsible if Pakistan plunges into economic chaos." He asked the military establishment to stop Pakistan from plunging into a financial chaos. 

The former prime minister, who has been campaigning against the coalition government since his ouster through a no-confidence vote in April this year, revealed it in a tweet shared on Friday.

“Tomorrow our Gujranwala jalsa will be the last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa,” tweeted the PTI chairman.

He claimed that the “imported government” and “its handlers” are “petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI” which is why they are desperately moving on a “minus 1 formula”.

Before Imran Khan’s tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that his party is going to launch countrywide protest from tomorrow (Saturday).

Addressing a press conference, he said that the senior leaders of the party have expressed their confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that plans are being hatched to knock out Imran Khan politically. Saying the PTI chief is being booked in various cases, Chaudhry said that the incumbent government did not have a public mandate to rule the country.

He said that political situation in the country has entered its final stages, adding that people will soon be electing their new government. 

