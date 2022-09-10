Did Imran Khan's plane make emergency landing while flying to Gujranwala?
Web Desk
09:45 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Did Imran Khan's plane make emergency landing while flying to Gujranwala?
Source: File photo
Share

GUJRANWALA – A plane carrying ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan had to make an emergency landing on Saturday.

According to Pakistan's ARY News TV, Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address an anti-government rally when his plane development a technical fault soon after the takeoff.

The pilot then contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely. However, Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.

Later, PTI leader Azhar Mashwani clarified that Khan’s plane returned to Islamabad soon after the takeoff due to bad weather. “Reports of any technical fault in the aircraft are incorrect,” the PTI leader wrote on his official Twitter handle.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz likely to address UNGA session on Sept ...
01:33 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being ...
11:12 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves ...
10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
Wasim Akram's upcoming biography to make some ...
11:30 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Army Chief visits flood-hit areas of interior ...
10:44 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
President Alvi applauds Flood Relief & ...
04:44 PM | 10 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urvashi Rautela clears the air about her involvement with Naseem Shah
12:38 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr