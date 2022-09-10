Did Imran Khan's plane make emergency landing while flying to Gujranwala?
GUJRANWALA – A plane carrying ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan had to make an emergency landing on Saturday.
According to Pakistan's ARY News TV, Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address an anti-government rally when his plane development a technical fault soon after the takeoff.
The pilot then contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely. However, Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.
Later, PTI leader Azhar Mashwani clarified that Khan’s plane returned to Islamabad soon after the takeoff due to bad weather. “Reports of any technical fault in the aircraft are incorrect,” the PTI leader wrote on his official Twitter handle.
چئیرمین عمران خان کا طیارہ موسم کی خراب صورتحال کی وجہ سے اڑان بھرنے کی کچھ دیر بعد واپس اسلام آباد اتارا گیا— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) September 10, 2022
طیارے میں کسی قسم کی فنی خرابی کی اطلاعات غلط ہیں - @umer_sultan
چئیرمین براستہ سڑک گوجرانولہ روانہ ہوئے
