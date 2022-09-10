Merub Ali and Sarah Khan’s fun banter goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan and Asim Azhar’s fiancé Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in the industry. Lately, the duo was seen flaunting their friendship bond in a video they posted on social media.

A clip of the showbiz stars has gone viral. In the clip, Mirab asks Sarah a few questions but with a twist.

Merub first restricts Sarah by telling her not to respond with a straight no or by shaking her head.

The actress, after asking a basic math sum, goes for some basic general knowledge. "Tell me the capital of Pakistan," Merub asked.

Sarah responds wittily and the duo moves to another question. She then asks about the capital of Japan? To which, Sarah responded in negative.

Merub then recalled the rules which don’t allow the players to respond negative. The clip ended with the two giggling at Sarah’s mistake.

The two stars are currently working together in Wabaal. Sarah and Merub play sisters in the serial. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is tired of poverty and lives an imaginary life of riches.