Merub Ali and Sarah Khan’s fun banter goes viral
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan and Asim Azhar’s fiancé Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in the industry. Lately, the duo was seen flaunting their friendship bond in a video they posted on social media.
A clip of the showbiz stars has gone viral. In the clip, Mirab asks Sarah a few questions but with a twist.
Merub first restricts Sarah by telling her not to respond with a straight no or by shaking her head.
The actress, after asking a basic math sum, goes for some basic general knowledge. "Tell me the capital of Pakistan," Merub asked.
View this post on Instagram
Sarah responds wittily and the duo moves to another question. She then asks about the capital of Japan? To which, Sarah responded in negative.
Merub then recalled the rules which don’t allow the players to respond negative. The clip ended with the two giggling at Sarah’s mistake.
Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah ... 07:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown ...
The two stars are currently working together in Wabaal. Sarah and Merub play sisters in the serial. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is tired of poverty and lives an imaginary life of riches.
- PM Shehbaz likely to address UNGA session on Sept 2301:33 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being observed today11:12 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves after visiting flood-hit ...10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
- Merub Ali and Sarah Khan’s fun banter goes viral10:21 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood star’s video goes ...05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022