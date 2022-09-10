Army Chief visits flood-hit areas of interior Sindh

Army Chief visits flood-hit areas of interior Sindh
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood-affected areas of Dadu district and reviews relief work in the face of devastating floods, the military's media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said COAS Bajwa spent time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps and directed the formation for providing 5,000 tents to flood-affected people of Dadu and surrounding areas.

The top general also interacted with soldiers busy in rescue and relief activities. COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake, it said.

During his interaction with media correspondent, Gen Bajwa said dewatering and other methods will be used in low-lying areas as vast swathes submerged after massive floods.

He also proposed delayed action dams and the latest drainage system as long-term counter measures to avert such catastrophic situation.

Responding to a question, General Bajwa called for global efforts to fight climate change, saying Pakistan is bearing the brunt despite emitting less than 1 percent emissions.

Earlier, he spent the Defence and Martyrs Day in far-flung flood-affected areas of Balochistan, where he visited the army flood relief camp and was briefed about the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Pakistani military personnel are playing a leading role in relief operations after heavy monsoon spells and floods pummeled one-third of the country.

With more recent monsoons spell gusts bearing down on the country, the death toll rose to nearly 1,400. More than 33 million people have been affected by the massive floods, causing a staggering loss of $10 billion in damages to an already weakened infrastructure.

