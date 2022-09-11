Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 September 2022
09:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs147,700 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 126,630. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,077 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 135,391.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Karachi
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Islamabad
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Peshawar
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Quetta
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Sialkot
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Attock
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Gujranwala
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Jehlum
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Multan
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Gujrat
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Nawabshah
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Chakwal
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Hyderabad
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Nowshehra
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Sargodha
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Faisalabad
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
|Mirpur
|PKR 147,700
|PKR 1,546
- PM Shehbaz likely to address UNGA session on Sept 2301:33 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being observed today11:12 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves after visiting flood-hit ...10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
- Merub Ali and Sarah Khan’s fun banter goes viral10:21 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood star’s video goes ...05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022