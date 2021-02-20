Pakistan reports 36 new deaths, 1340 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Web Desk
12:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Pakistan reports 36 new deaths, 1340 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Share

LAHORE – As many as 36 people have died of coronavirus infection, whereas 1,340 new cases were reported during the last twenty-four hours in the country.

According to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), no critical cases were found as 1,362 patients recovered from the disease.

A total of 42,332 tests were conducted during the period.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now, 255,430 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 166,777 in Punjab 70,716 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,282 in Islamabad, 18,972 in Balochistan, 9,718 in Azad Kashmir and 4,951 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 5,185 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,276 in Sindh, 2,027 in KP, 488 in Islamabad, 286 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

A total of 533,202 coronavirus patients have recovered in the South Asian country whereas 1,604 patients are in critical condition.

More From This Category
PM Imran will visit Sri Lanka next week, confirms ...
11:16 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N wins PK-63, ...
10:33 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 February ...
09:59 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
Player, officials test positive for COVID-19 ...
09:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
EBM celebrates cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai ...
12:49 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
PML-N beats PTI in PK-63 Nowshera by-polls: ...
10:56 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann are engaged!
08:37 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr