Pakistan extends restrictions on inbound flights amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended the restrictions imposed on inbound flights as the country is facing the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the restrictions will remain in place till March 18.

On March 1, the aviation authority has issued a new travel advisory for inbound flights, private, and chartered planes. It has classified the world countries in three groups – A, B and C – and announced separate restriction for each group.

Category A includes Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, New Zealand and other countries. Travellers coming from this category are not required to show their COVID-19 PCR Test.

Passengers from countries in Category B need to have a negative test, not less than 72 hours old.

Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Ghana, Ireland, United Kingdom, Zambia, and The Netherlands are among the 15 countries included in Category C, and travllers from these countries cannot enter Pakistan.

However, travellers, who are living in Category C countries , are required to obtain special permission from the government before the visit.

At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,338 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,476 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 569,296.

The Punjab government on Saturday notified recent restrictions to stern the spread of novel Covid-19 amid the third wave which include mandatory face masks wearing, ban on indoor weddings, and work from home policy among others.

The recent restrictions will be enforced in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat district.

According to the notification, the business timings are restricted by 6:00 PM while weekends will be off days.