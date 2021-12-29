Pakistan’s active Covid cases cross 10,000-mark after 3 weeks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s active coronavirus cases crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday after 348 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) at least 6 people died of the novel disease. The overall toll has now surged to 28,918 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,294,379.

Pakistan conducted a total of 39,739 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.87 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 636. Around 192 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,255,396.

Statistics 29 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,739

Positive Cases: 348

Positivity %: 0.87%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 648 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 29, 2021

As many as 481,096 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,752 in Punjab, 181,285 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,534 in Islamabad, 33,626 in Balochistan, 34,657 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,066 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,666 in Sindh, 5,924 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Omicron tally reaches 75, confirms NIH

The total number of cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in Pakistan has surged to 75 so far, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC), the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the provincial departments were vigilantly keeping an eye on Omicron cases in Pakistan ever since it was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).