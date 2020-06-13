COVID-19: PIA joins efforts to strengthen clinical trial for plasma therapy in Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines has announced free transportation of plasma donated by COVID-19 recovered people, from within country as well as abroad, for coronavirus patients being treated at National Institute of Blood Diseases.

In a statement, the airlines CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the national carrier will join efforts being made by NIBD as well as other dedicated facilities trying to strengthen ongoing clinical trials for plasma therapy in the country.

This, the PIA chief said was important as would ultimately help people of the country suffering from the infection and are in dire need of safe and efficient interventions.

Malik also announced that he along with other PIA employees would voluntarily donate blood plasma for organizations working for safe recovery of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Medical Director of NIBD, Surgeon Tahir A Shamsi expressing his gratitude to PIA team said this will strengthen the ongoing clinical trial process of an intervention registered to have no less than 80% success rate in the country.