Covid-19: Pakistan reports 907 new cases, 30 deaths
Web Desk
09:15 AM | 21 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 30 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 907 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,007 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 949,175.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 829 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 893,148. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 34,020, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 percent.

At least 332,254 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 345,065 in Punjab 137,075 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,368 in Islamabad, 26,633 in Balochistan, 19,967 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,813 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,642 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,341 in Sindh, 4,269 in KP, 775 in Islamabad, 571 in Azad Kashmir, 301 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 34,754 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,148,424 since the first case was reported.

On Sunday, a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed in the federal capital.

Pakistan has purchased the vaccine from China’s Sinovac while another two to three million doses of vaccine will reach in the next week, officials said.

