Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19: reports
07:34 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad has tested positive for coronavirus, according to social media reports.
However, the Supreme Court of the top judge's office is yet to make a statement.
Chief Justice of Pakistan 63 year old Justice Gulzar Ahmad has tested positive for Coronavirus— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 21, 2021
Justice Gulzar Ahmed, 63, who replaced Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the chief justice on 21 December 2019, will serve till Feb 21, 2022.
Justice Ahmed was part of the five-judge bench that disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.
This is a developing story.
- Ex-judge of Supreme Court picked to head probe body on Broadsheet case09:21 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Celebs call out 'elite aunties' of Cannoli for demeaning their café ...08:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief hails tireless efforts of ISI for national ...08:25 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan launches issuance of Letters of Administration and ...07:56 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- FM Qureshi represents Pakistan in 17th virtual ACD Ministerial ...07:46 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Celebs call out 'elite aunties' of Cannoli for demeaning their café manager over English ...
08:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary05:21 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Wedding festivities kick in for Bakhtawar-Mahmood as groom lands in ...04:36 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Netflix crosses 200 million subscribers06:39 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021