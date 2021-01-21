Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19: reports

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad has tested positive for coronavirus, according to social media reports.

However, the Supreme Court of the top judge's office is yet to make a statement.

Chief Justice of Pakistan 63 year old Justice Gulzar Ahmad has tested positive for Coronavirus — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 21, 2021

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, 63, who replaced Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the chief justice on 21 December 2019, will serve till Feb 21, 2022.

Justice Ahmed was part of the five-judge bench that disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.

This is a developing story.