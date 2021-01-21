Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19: reports
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19: reports
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad has tested positive for coronavirus, according to social media reports.

However, the Supreme Court of the top judge's office is yet to make a statement.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, 63, who replaced Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the chief justice on 21 December 2019, will serve till Feb 21, 2022.

Justice Ahmed was part of the five-judge bench that disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.

This is a developing story.  

