Pakistan reports 6 new deaths, 404 cases of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded six deaths and 404 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, according to the latest government data till Tuesday.

They said that 290,261 patients were recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan, leading the virus to significant decline. The sources said that there were now 5,774 active coronavirus cases across the country.

During the past 24 hours, 27,277 tests were conducted. Of these 404 people tested Covid positive. Six people also died of the virus during the last twenty-four hours.

On other hand, schools and colleges reopened today after remaining closed for more than six months owing to Coronavirus.

The government authorities ordered compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for students and teachers in schools, colleges and universities.

The administrations of all these institutions will ensure availability of sanitizers at the entry gates for both students and teachers.

The educational institutions will be reopened in three phases to avoid spread of the virus.

On sept 7, Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced reopening of schools, colleges, and universities, making it clear that the measures to control spread of virus would be mandatory to follow at all the educational institutions.

The government had decided that educational institutions from grade nine to onwards would be reopened today and if the pandemic situation remained under control then the students in grade six to eight would return to school on September 23 while students in nursery to grade five would return to classes on September 30.

Similarly, the vocational and technical institutions started functioning as well religious seminaries across the country have also reopened.