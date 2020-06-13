KP MPA Ayesha Bano tests positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR – Another provincial lawmaker of Khyber Pakhtnkhwa on Saturday contracted coronavirus as national tally topped 130,000.

Ayesha Bano, who is members of the KP Assembly and also leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), took the test after she fell ill.

The lawmaker has quarantined herself at her home after the result came back positive.

She has urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to stem the spread of the virus.

Nearly 100 lawmakers, including federal and provincial, have so far tested coronavirus positive across Pakistan.

Earlier, KP Speaker Mushtaq Ghani has been tested positive for coronavirus infection and has isolated himself at his home.

In his tweet on social media, Ghani disclosed about his illness on Friday night.

His daughter and son-in-law have also been tested positive for coronavirus.

Ghani has requested people to pray for their health.