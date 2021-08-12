Pakistan reports highest daily COVID deaths in three months as positivity rate soars to 8.30pc

ISLAMABAD – Amid the spike in Covid positivity ratio, Pakistan has recorded 102 new deaths and 4,934 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,187 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,085,294.

Statistics 12 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,397

Positive Cases: 4934

Positivity % : 8.30%

Deaths : 102 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 12, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,376 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 975,474. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 85,633 while the national positivity stands at 8.30 percent.

At least 406,109 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 368,195 in Punjab 150,026 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92,233 in Islamabad, 31,341 in Balochistan, 28,347 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,043 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,292 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,316 in Sindh, 4,604 in KP, 824 in Islamabad, 658 in Azad Kashmir, 332 in Balochistan, and 161 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 59,397 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,675,527 since the first case was reported.