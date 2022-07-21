US President Joe Biden catches 'mild' Covid-19

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden has been isolated at the White House after contracting novel Covid-19.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden, who twice received booster jabs, is experiencing very mild symptoms and will continue to carry out all his duties.

The 79-year-old, the oldest person to have held the US presidency, took to Twitter where he shared a photo. “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern,” Biden said, adding that he was “Keeping busy!”

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today.



Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the aging politician has started taking an antiviral drug to avoid severe illness.

Reports in international media said Biden’s diagnosis was confirmed by antigen and PCR tests, while his symptoms include runny nose, fatigue, with dry cough.

Earlier in March, President Biden received a second Covid vaccine booster shot as he urged citizens to keep their guard up.