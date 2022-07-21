Pakistan, Afghanistan plan to roll out cross border bus service
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Pakistan, Afghanistan plan to roll out cross border bus service
Source: Screengrabs
Share

PESHAWAR – Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to start a cross-border bus service by the end of August.

The luxury bus services will operate from Peshawar to Jalalabad and Quetta to Kandahar by end of next month.

The Pakistani embassy in Kabul confirmed the development after the three-day bilateral talks in the Afghan capital, which concluded on Wednesday.

A Pakistani delegation led by Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui visited Kabul to discuss mutual actions for enhancing bilateral and transit trade and regional connectivity.

The delegation held meetings with senior officials of Afghan ministries, including acting Minister of Commerce, and acting Foreign Minister.

Islamabad and Kabul agreed that bilateral trade and transit had registered growth during the current financial year and also mulled ways to ensure early clearance of trade and transit traffic and address and impediments on a priority basis.

It was also agreed that the difficulties in visa processing would be addressed through mutual coordination. The South Asian neighbours will also work together to evolve mutually connected custom procedures and systems to speed up clearance of goods, reports said.

Last year, the two sides agreed to resume the suspended Dosti bus service after five years hiatus however delay in suitable transport companies marred the plan.

Pakistan, China mull expansion of CPEC to ... 07:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and China exchanged views on the possibility of extending the multi-billion dollar ...

Pakistan is currently working with other regional powers to ensure a political settlement in war-torn Afghanistan to avert a potential civil war following the US pullout.

More From This Category
Pakistan court sentences Christian mechanic to ...
10:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Army chief, Turkish envoy discuss ...
09:17 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
SCO chief Zhang Ming arrives in Pakistan
06:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Ex-PMLN lawmaker Iftikhar Baloch assaulted, his ...
07:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Dua Zehra: Karachi teen moved to shelter home for ...
06:14 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Adriana Brownlee: British climber becomes ...
05:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child in Okara clinic, evidence show 
01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr